BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
TAIPEI Jan 31 Taiwan's central bank chief Perng Fai-nan said that he wants to retire after 15 years in service, two lawmakers told the Unique TV station, as part of a cabinet reshuffle.
"The time has come....I want to retire to rest," the lawmakers, both with the Nationalist ruling party, quoted Perng as saying.
Nick-named the "forex killer" by currency dealers, Perng is best known for his tough stance against speculation and keeps an iron grip on Taiwan's exchange rate with the world's fourth largest foreign exchange reserves.
During his tenure, he has been named one of the world's top central bankers by Global Finance magazine for eight years and nominated as Central Banker of the Year in Asia by The Banker in 2009.
A central bank official said they had no comment. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r