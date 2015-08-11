BRIEF-UBI confirms 2020 profit, capital ratio forecast
* an extremely rapid merger plan for three bridge banks is planned, with first migration by end of October
TAIPEI Aug 11 Taiwan's central bank said on Tuesday it would allow local banks to lower their interbank overnight rates amid recent slowdown in the island's export-driven economic growth.
The rate was lowered to 0.386 percent from 0.388 percent on Monday, said an official at the central bank.
Taiwan reported worse-than-expected second-quarter economic growth of 0.64 percent, a three-year low, weighed by soft demand from China and other markets for its technology exports. (Reporting by Liang-Sa Loh and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Q1 EBIT INCREASES TO EUR 3.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.8 MILLION)