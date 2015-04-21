TAIPEI, April 21 Taiwan plans to allow the local subsidiaries of foreign banks to deal in non-deliverable forward contracts (NDFs) denominated in new Taiwan dollars, in the latest step toward opening up the island's financial market.

Designated banks in Taiwan will also be able to issue negotiable certificates of deposit in foreign currencies, the Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) said on Tuesday.

The proposed changes are part of a revision to regulations aimed at gradually de-regulating banking activity to match the maturity of the domestic financial market and to be in line with broader international trends, the central bank said.

The central bank is accepting public comment on the proposed changes before putting them into effect.

Taiwan's central bank has long held a vigilant stance regarding capital flows into and out of the island, a well as over their impact on the local currency and financial market.

In September, the central bank said it would allow overseas branches of local banks to trade NDFs denominated in New Taiwan dollars, and called for stronger risk management. The reform permitted NDFs in the currency for the first time since 1998.

NDFs can be used to hedge foreign exchange transactions, but can also be used to speculate on a currency's value. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)