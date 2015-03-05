TAIPEI, March 5 Taiwan's central bank will hold its next quarterly interest rate policy meeting on March 26, an official said on Thursday.

Taiwan, whose economic growth is driven by exports, is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate steady until the U.S. Federal Reserves raise its rates.

The United States is Taiwan's second-biggest market, following China. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)