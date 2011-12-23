TAIPEI Dec 23 China's Bank of
Communications and Bank of China have
been given permission by Taiwan's regulator to upgrade their
offices on the island to branches, the latest step in the
gradual opening of the island's financial sector.
Taiwan's policy of economic rapprochement with political
rival and erstwhile enemy China has led to a boom in mutual
investment and business ties, but the financial services sector
has lagged behind, in part due to the acute sensitivity in
Taiwan over opening such a strategic sector.
Bank of China and Bank of Communications, along with China
Merchants Bank and China Construction Bank
, are the only mainland banks in Taiwan, but they
currently only have representative offices.
Only seven Taiwan banks operate in China, but in niche areas
including insurance and lending to Taiwan firms.
The Financial Supervisory Commission, Taiwan's financial
markets regulator, said in a statement late on Thursday that
under the rules of a trade pact signed in 2010, the banks are
allowed to upgrade after having offices open for one year.
The two opened their offices in Taipei in September 2010.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Ken Wills)