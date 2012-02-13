TAIPEI Feb 13 Taiwan's financial regulator is considering allowing individuals to invest in wealth management products denominated in China's yuan currency as the opening of the financial sector between the two political rivals picks up pace.

An official of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Monday that it was looking into ways to allow Taiwanese to open accounts at Hong Kong or mainland branches of Taiwan banks without having to go to the branches in person.

The plan would mean that individuals could invest directly in yuan products, but there were several legal issues still to be addressed, said the official, who declined to be identified.

Hopes of a bright future for Taiwan's banks grew after Taiwan and China signed a trade deal in June 2010 that brought ties to their best in 60 years and held out the promise of access to the huge and lucrative mainland banking market.

But progress has been slow, largely due to sensitivity over a reciprocal opening of Taiwan's financial sector while China still retains its aim of taking control of the self-ruled island, by force if necessary.

The two sides have yet to sign a currency swap agreement that could lead to the establishment of a clearing system so that banks can engage directly in the yuan business.

Since late last year, however, a series of small changes has indicated a pick up in the pace of ties. More Taiwan banks have been given permission to open branches in China, while Taiwan has allowed Chinese banks to take stakes in local ones.

The FSC sees the opening of wealth management accounts for individuals as leading to the development of more financial products and boosting the diversification of investments.

The FSC official said that as part of the plan it is considering allowing banks' head offices in Taiwan to handle the setting up of the individual accounts at the branches.

The heads of Taiwan's and China's regulators will meet in the first half of this year for further talks on opening up. (Editing by Jonathan Standing)