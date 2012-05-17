(Recasts; adds FSC statement)
TAIPEI May 17 Taiwan's financial regulator said
on Thursday that a planned meeting between its chief and his
Chinese counterpart on developing banking ties has been
postponed until the second half of the year, though the two
sides have agreed on the topics for discussion.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and China's
Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) have reached a consensus to
discuss topics such as speedier processing of banking business
applications, offshore wealth management businesses and sharing
of supervisory information and experience.
But the meeting between its chairman, Chen Yuh-chang, and
the CBRC's Shang Fulin, originally scheduled to be held in
Taiwan before the end of June, has been postponed to the second
half of 2012.
It didn't elaborate.
An FSC official had told Reuters earlier on Thursday that
the talks had been postponed due to preparations for the 18th
Party Congress, China's five-yearly meeting that will decide its
top leadership.
The delay could further affect already slow progress on
cross-strait banking ties, an area that has lagged other
business growth between the two political rivals.
