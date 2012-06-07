BRIEF-Chuou International Group buys back 65,400 shares for 28.1 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
TAIPEI, June 7 Taiwan's financial regulator said on Thursday it has approved proposals by Bank of China and Bank of Communications to set up a branch each in Taipei, the first by the Chinese banks on the island.
The regulator also said it expects the applications of Cathay Financial Holdings's Shanghai branch and Chang Hwa Bank's Kunshan branch in China to start yuan business will get approvals by the end of this month. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15