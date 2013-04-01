TAIPEI, April 1 Taiwan will ease rules to allow
Chinese banks to buy bigger stakes in local banks and permit
more Chinese firms to invest in its financial industry, the
island's financial regulator said on Monday, marking a major
advance in cross-strait ties.
Taiwan will allow mainland banks to buy as much as 15
percent in unlisted local bank and financial holding companies,
the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) and the Financial
Supervisory Commssiono (FSC) said in a joint briefing.
The stake allowed to be invested in a financial holding's
banking unit will be lifted to 20 percent. The rules will be
effective in 60 days.
In exchange, CBRC will speed up the review process to allow
Taiwan banks to open a second unit in the same city in the
mainland, a CBRC official said.
Moves to bolster ties in Taiwan-China financial sectors have
lagged similar efforts in manufacturing and other areas owing to
Taiwanese concerns over Chinese influence.
China still claims the self-ruled island as its own
territory and reserves the right to use military force to
reclaim it, though economic ties have broadened rapidly and a
free trade agreement links the two sides.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)