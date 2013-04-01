TAIPEI, April 1 Taiwan will ease rules to allow Chinese banks to buy bigger stakes in local banks and permit more Chinese firms to invest in its financial industry, the island's financial regulator said on Monday, marking a major advance in cross-strait ties.

Taiwan will allow mainland banks to buy as much as 15 percent in unlisted local bank and financial holding companies, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) and the Financial Supervisory Commssiono (FSC) said in a joint briefing.

The stake allowed to be invested in a financial holding's banking unit will be lifted to 20 percent. The rules will be effective in 60 days.

In exchange, CBRC will speed up the review process to allow Taiwan banks to open a second unit in the same city in the mainland, a CBRC official said.

Moves to bolster ties in Taiwan-China financial sectors have lagged similar efforts in manufacturing and other areas owing to Taiwanese concerns over Chinese influence.

China still claims the self-ruled island as its own territory and reserves the right to use military force to reclaim it, though economic ties have broadened rapidly and a free trade agreement links the two sides. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)