TAIPEI, Sept 25 Opposition lawmakers in Taiwan
citing security concerns have forced a Taiwanese company to
withdraw its application on Thursday to use a Chinese vessel on
a renewable energy project off the island.
The "Huadian 1001", a Chinese platform vessel, and a towing
vessel, departed China's Nantong in Jiangsu Province earlier
this month for Taiwan's Taichung port. Taiwan's Maritime and
Port Bureau had previously granted permission for the Chinese
vessel to dock in Taichung.
"How can you safely allow this Chinese ship to enter
Taiwan?" Kuan Bi-Ling, an opposition Democratic Progressive
Party (DPP) legislator, asked a parliamentary committee meeting
convened to discuss the issue on Wednesday.
China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since defeated
Nationalist forces fled to the island at the end of a civil war
with the Communists.
China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has never
ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its
control, but relations have improved markedly since
China-friendly Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office in
2008.
Wednesday's committee hearing included senior officials from
Taiwan's defence, national security, transportation and
maritime, science and technology, economics and interior
ministries, in addition to the island's Mainland Affairs
Council, which overseas cross-straits matters.
The Taiwanese contractor for the project, which
subcontracted the Chinese vessel, told authorities that it plans
to rescind its application for the Chinese vessel to come to
Taiwan, said Hsu Kuo-ching, secretary-general of the port bureau
said Thursday.
Nearly 40 Chinese technicians had been due to take part in
the project, Taiwan's first offshore wind project.
An official from Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs
involved with the wind project said that other options, such as
using ship and crew from another country, were now being
considered.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)