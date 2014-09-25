By J.R. Wu
| TAIPEI, Sept 25
TAIPEI, Sept 25 A Taiwanese company has
withdrawn notice to use Chinese vessels on a renewable energy
project off the island, the port authority said on Thursday,
after opposition lawmakers cited security concerns about the
joint operation.
The last-minute decision to drop the vessels underscores the
island's concerns about possible surveillance by Beijing, and
comes a day after the Taiwan government said it was making
security checks on a Chinese smartphone company.
The "Huadian 1001", a Chinese platform vessel, and a towing
vessel, departed China's Nantong in Jiangsu Province earlier
this month for Taichung port, after getting the all-clear from
Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau to ply Taiwan waters.
The Chinese-registered vessels had been contracted to work
on Taiwan's first offshore wind project. Two Chinese companies,
China Huadian Engineering Co Ltd and Jiangsu-based Blue Water
Windmill Engineering Co Ltd, were awarded contracts.
However, opposition lawmakers this week raised concerns at
committee hearing into the project that the Chinese vessels
could carry out surveillance and gather sensitive information
about Taiwan's coastline and oceanography.
"How can you safely allow this Chinese ship to enter
Taiwan?" Kuan Bi-Ling, an opposition Democratic Progressive
Party (DPP) legislator, asked the committee hearing.
Wednesday's hearing included senior officials from Taiwan's
defence, national security, transportation and maritime, science
and technology, economics and interior ministries, in addition
to the island's Mainland Affairs Council, which overseas
cross-straits matters.
Hsu Kuo-ching, secretary-general of the port bureau, said on
Thursday the Taiwanese contractor CBSC Corporation Taiwan,
through one of its subcontractors for the project, had advised
authorities that it would rescind an application to use the
Chinese vessel.
An official from Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs
involved with the wind project said that other options, such as
using a ship and crew from another country, were now being
considered.
Despite years of economic detente between Taiwan and China
since China-friendly Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office
in 2008, deep mistrust still exists between the island and the
mainland.
China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since defeated
Nationalist forces fled to the island at the end of a civil war
with the Communists. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province
and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island
under its control.
The Ministry of Interior in a report to lawmakers said it
would also null the entry certificates of 37 Chinese technicians
who were due to take part in the project.
The Chinese vessel and technicians had been contracted to
assist in constructing and installing an ocean meteorological
observation tower and other seabed structures in the first phase
of the project.
On Wednesday, Taiwan's National Communications Commission
said it was investigating whether Xiaomi Inc, China's
leading smartphone company by domestic shipments, was a cyber
security threat.
It said independent tests were being made on Xiaomi phones
after reports in recent months that some models automatically
sent user data back to the firm's servers in mainland China.
Privately owned Xiaomi has faced several allegations of
security leaks in recent months. In August, the company publicly
apologised and said it would change a default cloud feature
after a Finnish security company found proof that Xiaomi
collected address book data without permission.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu)