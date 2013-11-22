Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou raises his fist after giving a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the presidential office in Taipei October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/Files

TAIPEI Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou sidestepped on Friday a Chinese call for a timely solution to a six-decade standoff over the island's status, saying he saw no urgency for political talks and wanted to focus on trade.

China considers Taiwan a renegade province and has never ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping said a political solution to the standoff, that was for years seen as one of the world's flashpoints, could not be postponed forever.

Ma, whose policy of opening business links with China has cooled tension, said he was in no hurry and trade was more important for the self-ruled, export-reliant island.

"We don't exclude (political talks), but we have to prioritise," Ma told a gathering of international media in Taipei.

Ma said he had announced two years ago that there had to be a referendum in Taiwan on political talks before negotiations could begin.

"Do we want to hold a referendum on a peace agreement now? I don't see the time is ripe. Taiwan does not have to rush," Ma said, speaking through a translator.

Trade talks and setting up representative offices in each other's territory were a priority for Taiwan, he said.

Ma opened Taiwan to trade with China when he took office in 2008, and the two sides have signed economic agreements that have made mainland China Taiwan's largest trading partner, accounting for about one fifth of its total trade.

The two have been ruled separately since Chinese Nationalist forces, defeated by the Communists, fled to the island at the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

But booming trade has not led to progress on political reconciliation or a lessening of military readiness on both sides.

"RESPECTED"

With no sign of a political solution, China has moved to limit Taiwan's participation in international forums. Though in a response to Ma's opening policy, it does not object to Taiwan's economic exchanges. Both sides have also tacitly dropped their competition over diplomatic allies.

Ma said increasing Taiwan's international links was an important way of protecting itself, and it had improved ties with countries such as Japan, the United States and the Philippines through economic or political exchanges.

Taiwan is seeking free-trade deals with Japan, the European Union, the United States and Australia, Ma said, after deals with New Zealand and Singapore this year. It was also studying joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a U.S.-led free trade initiative.

"Internationally, (Taiwan) is becoming a country that is respected by the others," Ma said.

"With China we are doing our best to push for peaceful and prosperous measures, so that there will be no resort to non-peaceful means when cross-strait problems arise."

Ma said the diplomatic truce with China had prevented Taiwan from losing more allies in the past five years, other than Gambia which cut relations last week.

"This shows that the policy is effective, and we should continue to push it forward," he said.

(Editing by Michael Perry and Robert Birsel)