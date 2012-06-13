(Repeats with no change to text)
TAIPEI, June 13 China has reached consensus with
Taiwan on signing a yuan clearing agreement, a government
official said on Wednesday, bringing both sides a step closer to
a deal expected to benefit Taiwan banks.
The clearing system envisions one branch of a Taiwan bank in
China and one branch of a mainland bank in Taiwan becoming
designated clearance banks to speed up the processing of money
transfers to both sides.
"Authorities on both sides have had smooth communications on
setting up the mechanism," said a spokesperson for the Taiwan
Affairs Office, which is under China's State Council.
"This clearing mechanism has been deeply watched by
Taiwanese financial services industry... We hope negotiations
can be completed soon," the spokesperson told a briefing.
China is already the biggest export destination for the
island's export-driven economy, but financial sector ties have
not kept pace with growth in manufacturing trade, in large part
due to acute political sensitivity in Taiwan to a mainland
presence in the sector.
China considers self-ruled Taiwan a breakaway province to be
united with the mainland eventually, and by force if necessary.
Taiwan's central bank chief told legislators in March he
hoped the deal could be signed in the near.
(Reporting by Faith Hung and Roger Tung; Editing by Nick
Macfie)