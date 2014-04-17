TAIPEI, April 17 The Taiwan Stock Exchange
(TWSE) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with
the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in a move that would strengthen
capital market links across the Taiwan Straits, a local
newspaper reported on Thursday.
The TWSE's chairman said recently in China that possible
cooperation included allowing companies on both sides to list on
each other's bourses and to compile indexes for each other, the
Economic Daily reported.
President Michael Lin of the TWSE said that Chinese
authorities are conducting a final review of the MOU, although
there was no word on when the timetable will be finalised, it
said.
TWSE officials were not immediately available for comments.
Business ties between Taiwan and China have steadily
increased since Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office in
2008. Both sides inked a yuan clearing deal last year, opening
the door for Taiwan to become an offshore center with Hong Kong
and Singapore.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)