TAIPEI May 30 Taiwan's central bank warned
local banks of growing risk to their operations in China amid
the mainland's slowing economic growth, though the central bank
still sees opportunities to expand into the Chinese market.
In its annual financial stability report, the central bank
said that Chinese corporate earnings growth is slowing and
default risk is climbing as solar power companies and other
industries face a glut of supply, as well as mounting local
government debt.
China's banking sector might also face more severe
competition, include a narrower interest-rate spread in the
future, following reforms introduced last year by the People's
Bank of China, the report published late on Thursday said.
Banking ties across the Taiwan Strait have picked up in
recent years. Local banks have opened 11 branches with assets
totaling T$151.3 billion ($5 billion) as of end-2013.
China sees small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) as
increasingly important, an advantage to Taiwanese banks which
have expertise in that sector from their home market, as well in
wealth management for rich mainlanders.
Exposure of Taiwan banks to the mainland was T$1.58 trillion
as of end-March, the report said.
