TAIPEI Dec 8 Chinese officials and business
leaders visiting Taiwan this week can expect a lukewarm welcome
at best, with the resurgence of the pro-independence opposition
casting further doubt on deals already slowed by public
suspicion of closer ties with Beijing.
The eight-day visit by a delegation led by a former Chinese
commerce minister and including Alibaba founder Jack Ma
is seen by many in Taiwan as aimed at gauging the mood on the
self-ruled island towards its giant neighbour after a stinging
election defeat for its ruling party, the Kuomintang (KMT).
"The KMT is the most important partner of China. The biggest
loser in this election is China," said Wu Chi-chung, an
associate professor at Soochow University in Taiwan.
Elections on Nov. 29 for mayors and councillors islandwide
eroded the power base of the KMT, or Nationalist party, forcing
President Ma Ying-jeou to step down as party chief.
President Ma has promoted tighter economic links with China,
but mounting opposition - often on security grounds - has
already seen cross-strait investment flows slow from his early
years in office after the KMT regained power in 2008.
Chen Chung-Hsien, an official at the Ministry of Economic
Affairs, likened the attitude in Taiwan to having a "big door"
for inviting foreign investment, while the "door" for mainland
Chinese investors was smaller due to restrictions they faced.
"You don't want anyone to see the tiny 'welcome' sign in
front of that door for mainland investors," said Chen, who works
in the ministry's Bureau of Energy, which is in charge of
Taiwan's first offshore wind power generation project.
That project was knocked back in September when opposition
lawmakers questioned the planned use of a Chinese-registered
platform vessel and Chinese personnel, citing concerns over
possible surveillance of Taiwan's coastal waters by China.
Chen said the ministry was waiting for a group led by
domestic shipbuilder CBSC Corporation Taiwan to come back with
new proposals for the contract to build initial infrastructure
for offshore wind turbines in the Taiwan Strait.
"If they really want to use a Chinese vessel, they would
have to explain why there are no other alternative solutions,"
Chen said.
Emile M.P. Chang, acting executive secretary for the
Investment Commission, an agency of the economic affairs
ministry, said Taiwan's National Security Bureau has become a
regular presence in its monthly reviews looking at inbound and
outbound investment applications.
The security bureau previously only took part on a
case-by-case basis, he said, but has become a permanent fixture
since thousands of mostly young protesters occupied parliament
in March demanding greater oversight of deals with China, in
what became known locally as the Sunflower Movement.
ELECTION PRESSURES
With a presidential election little more than a year away,
support for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is
being fuelled by suspicion of Beijing, which has never renounced
the use of force against an island it deems a renegade province.
KMT officials have acknowledged that protracted
pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have heightened public
concerns in Taiwan about closer links with China.
Against that backdrop, the delegation headed by Chen Deming,
president of China's the Association for Relations Across the
Taiwan Strait, will arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday.
The visit, part of regular exchanges between the association
and its Taiwan counterpart, the Straits Exchange Foundation,
that have been promoted under the KMT, will be the first by a
senior Chinese official to Taiwan since the local elections.
The last time a top official from China toured Taiwan, in
June, protesters threw paint and scuffles broke out, forcing
Taiwan Affairs Office head Zhang Zhijun to cut short his trip.
Critical to progress in cross-strait deal-making is an
oversight bill for such agreements that has been held up in
Taiwan's parliament. The logjam has put the ratification of a
trade services pact, opposed during the March sit-in, in limbo.
One deal stymied as a result has been an April 2013
agreement for China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Ltd to take a 20 percent stake in the banking unit of Taiwan's
Sinopac Financial Holdings Co Ltd.
The deal cannot take effect until the trade services
agreement is ratified.
"We extended our contract (of intent) with ICBC this
April. Both sides have agreed to extend it for a second time in
April 2015, if necessary," said Michael Chang, chief financial
officer for Sinopac Financial.
Supporters of such deals may take heart from the fact that
the DPP acknowledges the importance of Taiwan's economic
relationship with China, its biggest trading partner, and that
senior party figures have met Chinese officials in recent years.
"There is no reason to think the DPP will completely reject
cross-strait agreements," said Tsai Ming-hong, deputy secretary
general for the Chinese National Federation of Industries, a
lobby group representing most of the island's manufacturers.
(Additional reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Alex
Richardson)