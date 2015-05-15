TAIPEI May 15 Taiwan said on Friday its top
official in charge of relations with China will meet his Chinese
counterpart this month on an outlying island, the fourth such
meeting since the start of last year in a sign of warming
relations.
Trade ties between the two sides have improved to their best
level in six decades since Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took
office in 2008. But both sides remain political rivals, with
China viewing the democratic island as a renegade province.
The announcement of the meeting on the island of Kinmen came
less than two weeks after Chinese President and Communist Party
leader Xi Jinping held talks with Taiwan's ruling Nationalist
Party chairman Eric Chu in Beijing, the highest-level meeting
between the two parties in six years.
Kinmen island lies just 2 km (1.2 miles) off the coast of
China's Fujian province.
In the meeting set for May 23-24, Andrew Hsia, head of
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), and Zhang Zhijun,
director of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, will discuss issues
such as in what name both sides would agree for Taiwan to join
the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and how to
cooperate in a crackdown on economic crime, MAC vice chairwoman
Wu Mei-hung said.
"We hope both sides can make joint efforts to continue to
ensure peace and development," Wu told a news briefing.
China has claimed sovereignty over Taiwan since 1949, when
Mao Zedong's forces won the Chinese civil war and Chiang
Kai-shek's Nationalists fled to the island.
Taiwan's pride in its democracy helps reinforce the
unwillingness of many to be absorbed politically by China, which
has not ruled out force to ensure unification.
Thousands of young people occupied Taiwan's parliament in
March last year in an unprecedented protest against a planned
trade pact calling for closer ties with Beijing.
