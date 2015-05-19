TAIPEI May 19 Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding
Co Ltd plans to take a 40 percent stake in China's
Huishang Futures in a deal that has won the approval of the
island's financial regulator.
Fubon Financial will take the stake via its brokerage arm
Fubon Securities, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said
Tuesday.
The deal, estimated at not more than 360 million yuan ($58
million), is the first share acquisition by a Taiwanese
securities firm in a Chinese futures brokerage to be approved,
according to the commission.
The companies were not immediately available for comment.
Fubon Financial has previously expressed interest in
acquiring Chinese futures firms in place such as Anhui province
and Kunshan, a city in Jiangsu province.
Huishang Futures is based in Anhui.
($1 = 6.2064 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 6.2064 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)