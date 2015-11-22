TAIPEI Nov 23 A Taiwan NGO that promotes
engagement with China has called off its push for a referendum
on whether to set up a free trade zone allowing unfettered
Chinese investment, its founder said, amid growing anti-China
sentiment on an island Beijing considers its own.
Chinese President Xi Jinping this month met his Taiwan
counterpart, Ma Ying-jeou, in the first meeting between leaders
of the two sides since China's civil war ended in 1949.
Some observers saw the meetings as a step forward in
improving ties, others as a polarisation of positions weeks
before Taiwan holds elections in which the pro-China ruling
Kuomintang (KMT) is expected to be trounced.
Loh Hong-bing, founder of the NGO called Taiwan Glory, wants
to set up the free trade zone on the tiny rural island of
Kinmen, or "Golden Gate", once the front line between the
diplomatic foes and just a half-hour ferry ride from China.
"Nothing, absolutely nothing, can get done since the student
movement in 2014," Loh said, referring to the Sunflower Movement
protests, led by youths angry at perceived growing economic
dominance by China, which sank a proposed trade pact between the
two sides.
"We're giving up on our referendum proposal," he told
Reuters. "... the Kinmen government has set up obstacles to stop
it from happening," he added. The decision to shelve the vote,
which was to be held just on Kinmen, was made weeks ago but has
not been made public until now.
The local government had delayed holding a meeting of
councillors and local heavyweights required to consider the
referendum proposal, he said.
"The Kinmen government hasn't held such a meeting," he said.
"It's a soft signal saying no to the proposal."
Kinmen county chief Chen Fu-hai was hopeful the free trade
zone would happen eventually but said a referendum was
inappropriate given the anti-China feelings.
Taiwan votes in a new president and legislature in January
when the ruling KMT is expected to be beaten by the Democratic
Progressive Party (DPP), which has traditionally favoured an
independent Taiwan.
Beijing and Taipei have been diplomatic and military rivals
since 1949, when Chiang Kai-shek's KMT fled to Taiwan after
losing the Chinese civil war to Mao Zedong's Communists on the
mainland.
China has not renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan
under its control and steel and concrete anti-landing defences
still scar the beaches of Kinmen.
Taiwan Glory, based in Taiwan's second city of Kaohsiung,
belongs to China Glory, a NGO which says its goal is to help the
poor, according to two senior officials within Taiwan Glory.
China Glory is in turn controlled by China's United Front
Work Department, an organ of the Communist Party's Central
Committee tasked with unifying China and Taiwan, according to
official documents reviewed by Reuters and well-placed sources.
Xi told Ma when they met in Singapore that Beijing would
never accept Taiwan's independence, raising questions about how
Beijing will get along with the DPP if it comes to power.
"No force can pull us apart because we are brothers who are
still connected by our flesh even if our bones are broken," he
said. "We are a family in which blood is thicker than water."
Only the people of Taiwan can decide its future, DPP leader
and presidential frontrunner Tsai Ing-wen said a day after the
Xi-Ma talks. Beijing takes this stance to mean it wants
independence.
When asked by Reuters whether China-Taiwan ties would
deteriorate if the DPP won the presidential race, an official at
the news department of China's Taiwan Affairs Office said: "This
is a theoretical question and we cannot answer it."
