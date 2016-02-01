TAIPEI Feb 1 Chinese passengers will be able to
transit through Taiwan and fly onwards to a third destination
starting Monday, signalling a step toward greater transportation
links between the two political enemies.
The plan had been discussed for years and China announced
early last month it would start the transit programme with three
trial cities in China.
The move came just before national elections in Taiwan swept
in the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, which
is seen as less friendly toward Beijing.
Taiwan has been self-ruled since 1949 when the defeated
Nationalists fled to the island after a civil war with the
Chinese Communists. Beijing deems Taiwan a wayward province to
be taken by force if necessary, especially if it makes moves
toward independence.
Taiwan's China-friendly ruling Nationalist government, which
steps down in May, supported the transit plan as a way to deepen
ties between the two sides.
Allowing Chinese passengers flying from China to transit in
Taiwan benefits the development of the civil aviation industry
and deepens exchanges between Taiwan and China, the island's
quasi-governmental Straits Exchange Foundation said in a
statement Monday.
Taiwan's state news agency reported that the first Chinese
air travellers would stop over on Monday evening from Kunming,
Yunnan province, before taking a flight to the United States.
China in early January said passengers from the Chinese
cities of Nanchang, Kunming and Chongqing would be allowed to
transit through Taiwan's main international airport.
The transit passengers will not be able to leave the airport
and must have valid onward travel documents, according to the
transit regulations.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Michael Perry)