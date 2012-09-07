By Faith Hung
| TAIPEI, Sept 7
TAIPEI, Sept 7 China and Taiwan's agreement on a
clearing system for each other's currency marks the start of the
final stage of an economic integration that has drawn Taiwan
closer to its one-time political foe and lifted trade to over
$160 billion annually.
The deal on the clearing system after three years of talks
brings closer together the two sides' financial sectors, the
last remaining laggard among burgeoning ties in other sectors,
though any benefits will take time as full details of the system
are yet to be worked out.
Since Taiwan's ruling Nationalist government adopted a
policy of economic opening to China in 2008, business ties have
surged and China has overtaken the United States to become
Taiwan's top trading partner.
"The agreement marks the first time that Taiwan-China ties
are heading for full-scope development," said Andy Chang, a
professor of China studies in Tamkang University. "It's strong
evidence ties will continue heading to a stable direction with
gradual progress."
Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, has
enthusiastically embraced the island's overtures, seeking to use
its economic might to draw Taiwan back. But sensitivity in
Taiwan over mainland influence in the financial sector has kept
ties there behind other industries.
Under the agreement, there will no longer be a need to
convert each other's currency into U.S. dollars first in trade
transactions, while Taiwan's banks will be allowed to offer
loans in yuan to entities outside Taiwan.
However, neither side has named a clearing bank and no
timetable has been set on allowing companies and individuals to
trade the yuan directly, limiting banks' hopes for meaningful
earnings contribution in the short term.
"It won't happen overnight," said Andrew Lee, chief
financial officer of Taiwan's EnTie Bank. "But
eventually the economic ties will become too close to separate."
China is planning to make the yuan basically convertible as
early as 2015 and, further down the road, turn it into a global
currency on par with the U.S. dollar.
The agreement would set Taiwan up for a role in this
internationalisation of the yuan, boosting global payments
settled in the currency.
About 10 percent of global payments with China will be
settled in the yuan over the next six to 12 months, compared
with 4 percent, Raymond Yeung, senior economist at ANZ in Hong
Kong, wrote in a research note.
Taiwan's banks have been pushing for the island to become an
offshore yuan centre, as they cope with a slow and saturated
home market and watch the benefits their Hong Kong rivals have
derived from being the first such centre.
Officially reported and approved Taiwan investment in the
mainland totalled $41.2 billion from 2008 to 2011, President Ma
Ying-jeou's first term in office, almost two-thirds of the total
$58.3 billion in the 16 years prior to his term in office.
One million Taiwanese are estimated to be working on the
mainland.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by
Jonathan Standing & Kim Coghill)