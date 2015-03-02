TAIPEI, March 2 Taiwan and China have agreed on
new commercial air routes between them, resolving differences
over original proposals from Beijing, officials said on Monday.
In January China said it planned four new commercial flight
routes, saying they were needed to meet passenger demand.
Beijing's move prompted objections from Taiwan because they
were announced before discussions between both sides had been
completed.
Taiwan maintained the new routes were a flight safety risk
because the main north-south route near the mid-line of the
Taiwan Strait, the body of water that separates the two sides,
came close Taiwan's airspace. The shorter west-east routes
passed close to Taiwan's outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu.
China will delay implementing the main north-south route it
had planned, while suspending plans for three smaller west-east
routes, said Lin Tyh-Ming, director general of the island's
Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).
Under the agreement reached on Monday, China will move the
north-south route, known as M503, further west of the mid line
of the Taiwan Strait, Lin said.
"The results demonstrate that rational and pragmatic
negotiations have positive implications for maintaining
cross-strait peace and stability," said Wu Mei-Hung, deputy
minister for the Mainland Affairs Council, the Taiwanese
ministry in charge of China policy, at a joint news conference
held with the CAA.
China deems Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out
the use of force to take it back. Taiwan and China have signed a
series of landmark trade and economic agreements since 2008, yet
political and military suspicions still run deep, especially in
Taiwan.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu, editing by William Hardy)