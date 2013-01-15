TAIPEI Jan 15 Taiwan's financial regulator said
on Tuesday that it will raise the ceiling for local banks to
give loans and make investments in China, in the latest sign
that cross-strait banking is improving.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) estimated the
move will allow Taiwan banks to add T$150 billion ($5.2 billion)
in loans to their customers on the mainland and another T$170
billion in mainland investments, an official told a news
briefing. No further details were given.
Currently, banks can only make such loans and investments up
to one time their book value, according to an FSC statement.
Ties between the former political foes have improved to
their best level in 60 years since President Ma Ying-jeou took
office in 2008.
($1 = 28.9485 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)