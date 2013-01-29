TAIPEI Jan 29 China will give investment quotas
for Taiwanese seeking to put money into its financial markets
under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII) programme, China's top securities regulator said on
Tuesday.
A China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) official
announced the increase after an unprecedented meeting between
Chairman Guo Shuqing and Taiwan's top financial regulator
earlier in the day.
The two sides have been moving to bolster their ties in the
financial sector, which have lagged their closer cooperation in
manufacturing and other areas due to Taiwanese concerns over
influence by China, its one-time political foe.
China's central bank and Bank of China's
Taipei branch signed a clearing agreement last week
for yuan transactions in Taiwan, completing the last step for
the launch of yuan-based transactions in Taiwan next month.
Guo said earlier this month in Hong Kong that China could
increase its RQFII and QFII investment quotas 10-fold.
China introduced the RQFII scheme, which allows overseas
investors to deploy offshore yuan in mainland markets, at the
end of 2011 with an initial quota of 20 billion yuan ($3.2
billion) and raised that to 70 billion yuan last year.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)