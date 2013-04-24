TAIPEI, April 24 Taiwan and China will sign an
agreement to open their services markets to each other around
June, a Taiwan government official said on Wednesday, in the
latest sign of warming trade ties between the former political
foes.
Under the agreement, China will let Taiwan companies set up
fully-owned cargo transportation companies on the mainland, said
the official, who declined to be identified as the matter is
confidential.
China will also allow Taiwan firms to own as many as a 55
percent stake in e-commerce websites in Fujian province, added
the official. That is more favorable than the 50 percent stake
given to Hong Kong companies, said the official.
Taiwan will allow Chinese companies to invest up to 12
percent stake in its construction firms, added the official.
