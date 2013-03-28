TAIPEI, March 28 Taiwan's financial regulator
said on Thursday that it plans to let banks issue China Unionpay
cards issued by the mainland's dominant payment services
company, in the latest sign of warming ties across the Taiwan
Straits.
Chief Chen Yuh-chang of the Financial Supervisory Commission
made the comment in a parliament session. He did not give a
timetable or elaborate.
Banking ties between Taiwan and China have gathered steam
recently with a flurry of exchanges. Chairman Shang Fulin of the
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is set to meet Chen
in Taipei in the next few days.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)