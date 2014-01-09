TAIPEI Jan 9 Taiwan's financial regulator said
on Thursday it will raise the limit on yuan bonds issued by
mainland Chinese banks in Taiwan, depending on the size of yuan
deposits.
Bank of China, ICBC and two other
major mainland banks sold yuan-denominated bonds worth a total
of 6.7 billion yuan ($1.11 billion) last year, joining Deutsche
Bank in raising funds as Taiwan's offshore yuan market took off.
"We hope to see more diversified issuers," William Tseng,
chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commision (FSC), told a
news briefing.
The current limit is 10 billion yuan a year.
Banking ties between Taiwan and China have steadily picked
up since a yuan currency clearing deal was inked early last
year.
Taiwan's yuan deposits totalled 155.1 billion yuan as of
November, up 25.8 percent from the previous month, according to
the central bank.
($1 = 6.0512 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)