TAIPEI Nov 27 Agricultural Bank of China has applied to sell about 1 billion yuan ($164 million) worth of yuan-denominated bonds in Taiwan, Taiwanese regulators said on Wednesday, the second mainland Chinese bank to enter the Taiwan offshore yuan market.

China's Bank of Communications applied to sell 1.2 billion yuan worth of the bonds earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Roger Tung and Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)