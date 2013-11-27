BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Nov 27 Agricultural Bank of China has applied to sell about 1 billion yuan ($164 million) worth of yuan-denominated bonds in Taiwan, Taiwanese regulators said on Wednesday, the second mainland Chinese bank to enter the Taiwan offshore yuan market.
China's Bank of Communications applied to sell 1.2 billion yuan worth of the bonds earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Roger Tung and Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: