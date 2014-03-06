BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 10 pct to 30 pct
TAIPEI, March 6 Taiwan's central bank governor said on Thursday he hopes to sign a yuan swap deal with mainland China late in 2014.
Governor Perng Fai-nan made the comment in a legislative session, without elaborating immediately.
Taiwan has signed a yuan clearing agreement with Beijing, as the island aims to becoming an offshore hub for the yuan.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung)
