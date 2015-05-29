(Corrects China CITIC Bank International Ltd to CITIC Bank
International (China) Limited in graf 1; explains ownership
structure in graf 4)
TAIPEI May 26 Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding
Company Ltd will buy 100 percent of CITIC Bank
International (China) Limited for T$11.67 billion ($381.41
million), CTBC officials said at a press briefing on Tuesday.
CTBC, formerly Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd, also
said that China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd would buy 3.8
percent of CTBC shares, without disclosing a price.
No further details were immediately available.
CITIC Bank International (China) Limited is a
China-incorporated unit of China CITIC Bank International Ltd,
which is in turn part of the China CITIC Bank Corp.
($1 = 30.5970 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)