TAIPEI Oct 8 Taiwan's top financial regulator
and the chief of China's Insurance Regulatory Commission are to
meet next Thursday in Taipei to discuss topics such as widening
access to each other's insurance markets, two sources with close
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
This would be the first such meeting of insurance regulators
across the Taiwan Strait.
The meeting would include discussion on increasing the size
of investment stakes that investors would be allowed to buy in
each others' markets.
Financial ties between Taiwan and China have deepened since a
yuan clearing agreement was signed last year.
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Eric Meijer)