TAIPEI Oct 17 Taiwan's insurance regulator said
on Thursday it welcomes Chinese companies to invest in their
local counterparts and that China will Seek to make it easier
for the island's insurance firms to have branches in the
mainland.
The announcement came after China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC) Xiang Jun-bo, in an unprecedented visit, met
his counterpart in Taipei.
The regulators agreed to meet once a year initially.
Financial ties between the two sides have gathered steam in
the past few months, though cooperation in manufacturing and
other areas has been closer.
China's securities regulators said earlier this year they
would give investment quotas for Taiwanese seeking to put money
into financial markets under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme.
