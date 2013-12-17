BRIEF-Shanghai SMI's share trade to resume on March 31
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
TAIPEI Dec 17 Taiwan's financial regulators will allow local insurance firms to sell Chinese yuan-denominated life-insurance policies beginning next year, three sources knowledgeable about the plan said on Tuesday.
The move would be the latest sign of warming ties across the Taiwan Strait.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has estimated such policies to be issued by local insurers could be equivalent to T$40 billion ($1.3 billion) a year, one of the sources said.
Financial ties between Taiwan and mainland China have strengthened. Both sides have signed a yuan clearing agreement, and Taiwan banks can accept yuan deposits and sell yuan bond funds. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.