TAIPEI Dec 17 Taiwan's financial regulators will allow local insurance firms to sell Chinese yuan-denominated life-insurance policies beginning next year, three sources knowledgeable about the plan said on Tuesday.

The move would be the latest sign of warming ties across the Taiwan Strait.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has estimated such policies to be issued by local insurers could be equivalent to T$40 billion ($1.3 billion) a year, one of the sources said.

Financial ties between Taiwan and mainland China have strengthened. Both sides have signed a yuan clearing agreement, and Taiwan banks can accept yuan deposits and sell yuan bond funds. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)