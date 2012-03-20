TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan has raised investment
ceilings for Chinese investors in five key sectors including
liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and semiconductors, but stopped
short of allowing mainland companies to hold controlling stakes,
the government said on Tuesday.
Under the new regulations, Chinese investors are no longer
limited to a 10 percent stake in local companies, or 50 percent
in joint ventures, the economics ministry said.
It added that they mainland investors would still be barred
from taking controlling stakes or appointing managers in their
investments, and that all investments must be approved by Taiwan
regulators.
The other three key sectors are integrated circuit assembly
and testing, metal tool manufacturing, and machinery used for
electronics and chip production.
The ministry added that the revision, aimed at ensuring the
development of these key industries, would also cover makers of
light-emitting diodes and solar cells, which were opened to
Chinese investment for the first time.
"Some of Taiwan's companies are operating near the forefront
of their industries. As with anywhere else in the world, there
are some reservations when it comes to industry competition and
national security," said Economic Vice-Minister Hwang
Jung-chiou. "On principle, Taiwan is open to foreign investors."
The re-election of President Ma Ying-jeou in January has
been seen as a vote of support for his four-year economic
rapprochement with China, which has taken annual bilateral trade
to about $145 billion and helped cushion Taiwan's export-led
economy from the global downturn.
Ma has taken a controlled approach to opening the economy
since his first term, but key sectors such as banking and
top-end technology including semiconductor and flat panels
remain only partially open on concern over Chinese influence and
the unequal division of benefits.
