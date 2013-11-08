TAIPEI Nov 8 Taiwan's central bank hopes China will permit Taiwanese financial institutions to give yuan loans directly to local firms operating in some Chinese cities such as Shanghai, deputy governor Yang Ching-long said on Friday.

He made the comments at a forum, and further details were not immediately available.

Taiwan and China signed a currency-clearing agreement earlier this year, allowing the island to tap growth of the yuan's globalisation. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by John Mair)