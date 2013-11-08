New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
TAIPEI Nov 8 Taiwan's central bank hopes China will permit Taiwanese financial institutions to give yuan loans directly to local firms operating in some Chinese cities such as Shanghai, deputy governor Yang Ching-long said on Friday.
He made the comments at a forum, and further details were not immediately available.
Taiwan and China signed a currency-clearing agreement earlier this year, allowing the island to tap growth of the yuan's globalisation. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by John Mair)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.