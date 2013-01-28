BRIEF-Technopolis revises its strategy
* TECHNOPOLIS’ REVISED STRATEGY FOCUSES ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION, NEW STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL TARGETS SET
TAIPEI Jan 28 Securities regulators from Taiwan and China will hold an unprecedented meeting in Taipei on Tuesday to discuss further opening cross-straits securities markets and Chinese companies listing in Taipei bourse, officials said.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said in a statement the Chinese delegation, led by Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing, would arrive in Taipei on Monday and depart on Wednesday.
The meeting will be co-hosted by Guo and Taiwan's Commission chief Yu-Chang Chen, according to the statement that was released on Sunday.
China's central bank and Bank of China's Taipei branch signed a clearing settlement agreement on Friday, completing the last step to prepare for yuan transactions in Taiwan to start next month. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait)
COLOMBO, June 2 Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker on Friday as importer dollar demand outpaced the greenback selling by exporters, while investors weighed consequences of weather-related damage to the economy, dealers said.