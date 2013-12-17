TAIPEI Dec 17 Taiwan has postponed listings of
Chinese companies on the local stock market that had been
planned for this year due to complexity involved in bilateral
regulations and tax collection, a local newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman
William Tseng said the FSC has slowed down the progress of
launching "T-shares," or shares of companies which are more than
30 percent owned by a mainland firm, the Commercial Times said.
Tseng did not say how long it would be delayed, though he
added that task teams from the FSC and its Chinese counterpart
would start talks as soon as this month to hammer out details
for "T share" listings, the Chinese-language paper reported.
Separately, Taiwan's stock exchange is considering allowing
Taiwanese exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be listed on the
Shanghai stock exchange and vice-versa, the report said.
Taiwan will offer an ETF platform for qualified investors to
trade in mainland Chinese stocks as early as the first half of
2014, Taiwan Stock Exchange President Michael Lin told Reuters
on Monday.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)