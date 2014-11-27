(Repeats to add links)
By Yimou Lee and Faith Hung
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, Nov. 27 Ever since a civil war
split the two sides more than 60 years ago, China has viewed
Taiwan as a renegade province that needs to be absorbed into the
mainland. To that end, the legion of Taiwanese businessmen
working in China is a beachhead.
In June, hundreds of those businessmen gathered in a hotel
ballroom in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. They were
there to toast the new head of a local Taiwan merchants'
association. They sipped baijiu liquor and ate seafood as a
troupe performed a traditional lion dance for good luck. An
honored guest, senior Communist Party official Li Jiafan, stood
to deliver congratulations and a message.
"I urge our Taiwanese friends to continue to work hard in
your fields to contribute to the realisation of the Chinese
dream as soon as possible," said Li, using a nationalist slogan
President Xi Jinping has popularised. "The Chinese dream is also
the dream of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait - our
dream of reunification."
Li, who ended his speech to beating drums and loud applause,
is a department chief in the Shenzhen arm of the United Front
Work Department, an organ of the Communist Party's Central
Committee. Its mission: to spread China's influence by
ultimately gaining control over a range of groups not affiliated
with the party and that are often outside the mainland.
United Front documents reviewed by Reuters, including annual
reports, instructional handbooks and internal newsletters, as
well as interviews with Chinese and Taiwanese officials reveal
the extent to which the agency is engaged in a concerted
campaign to thwart any move toward greater independence by
Taiwan and ultimately swallow up the self-ruled island of 23
million.
The United Front's 2013 annual work report for the Chinese
province of Zhejiang, for instance, includes the number of
Taiwanese living in the province, the number of businesses they
run as well as an entry on background checks that have been
conducted on the Taiwanese community in the province, an
entrepreneurial hub near Shanghai.
The United Front hasn't confined itself to the mainland. It
is targeting academics, students, war veterans, doctors and
local leaders in Taiwan in an attempt to soften opposition to
the Communist Party and ultimately build support for
unification. The 2013 work report, reviewed by Reuters, includes
details of a program to bring Taiwanese students and military
veterans on visits to the mainland.
INFLUENCING POLITICS
Through the United Front and other Chinese state bodies like
the Taiwan Affairs Office, which is responsible for implementing
policies toward Taiwan on issues including trade and transport,
Beijing has also tried to influence politics on the island, in
part by helping mobilise Taiwanese businessmen on the mainland.
Many of them are heading back home this weekend to vote in
mayoral elections that are being viewed as a barometer of
support for Taiwan's ruling Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang
(KMT), which favours closer ties with China than does the
pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). A large
number of those businessmen, who a senior KMT source said will
largely vote for the party, will be flying on deeply discounted
airfares being offered by Chinese and Taiwanese airline
companies.
"The goal is simple - peaceful unification," said a person
with ties to the Chinese leadership in Beijing. Soft power, not
armed force, is the strategy. "To attack the heart is the best.
To attack a city is the worst," the source said,
quoting Sun Tzu's "Art of War."
Questions sent by fax to the Beijing office of the United
Front Work Department were not answered. The Chinese
government's Taiwan Affairs Office referred Reuters to a
statement on its website saying it does not comment on elections
on "the island."
What's happening in Taiwan is part of a broader effort by
Beijing to bolster its control over restive territories on its
periphery.
The United Front has long been active in Hong Kong, which is
ruled under the "one country, two systems" model that enshrines
a wide range of personal freedoms for its residents and which
China's leaders have proposed as a model for Taiwan. Reuters
reported in July that United Front operations in Hong Kong had
shifted from the backroom courting of academics and businessmen
to the streets, where new groups of pro-Beijing agitators were
attempting to silence critics of China.
"What the United Front is doing to Taiwan now is the same as
what it has been doing in Hong Kong since the 1980s - a quiet,
slow but extensive penetration," said Sonny Lo, a professor at
the Hong Kong Institute of Education and author of a book on
China's covert control of the city.
Unlike Hong Kong, Taiwan is a fully democratic entity. It
has an army but does not have membership in the United Nations,
and China has refused to rule out the use of force to gain
control of the island.
Since the KMT won the presidential election in 2008,
cross-Strait ties have been warmer than ever. More than 20 trade
deals, including the establishment of the first direct flights
between Taiwan and the mainland, have been inked. No trade
agreements were signed under the previous DPP-led
administration. Earlier this year, Chinese and Taiwanese
officials held their first official meeting since 1949.
Taiwan's economy has become increasingly intertwined with
China's. About 40 percent of Taiwan's exports are to China and
some key sectors like technology have much of their
manufacturing on the mainland. The world's biggest electronic
components maker, Foxconn Technology Group ,, which
assembles Apple Inc's iPhones, has many of its plants
in China.
Taiwan presidential spokesperson Ma Weikuo said Taiwanese
heading home to vote were exercising their right as citizens.
"It is normal that Taiwanese businessmen living in Hong Kong,
Macau, mainland China, Europe, Japan and other parts of the
world want to return to Taiwan to vote," she said.
PRIZED HONOUR
The United Front's annual work reports and handbooks provide
a window into the agency's methods. It has at least 100 offices
in Zhejiang. The 2013 work report said 30,000 Taiwanese
businesspeople and their families were living in the province
and 6,800 Taiwanese enterprises had operations there at the end
of 2012.
United Front officials reported creating a more friendly
business environment by helping to smooth investment problems
and resolve legal disputes for resident Taiwanese. In the
Zhejiang city of Ningbo, one United Front office said it spent
110,000 yuan (about $18,000) to buy life and traffic accident
insurance for 137 Taiwanese businessmen.
Under a "three must visit" system in effect across the
mainland, United Front officials are instructed to visit
Taiwanese businesspeople and their families during traditional
holidays, when a family member is ill and when someone is facing
economic troubles.
"They help with our business as well as little problems in
daily life such as car accidents, illness and schooling for
kids," said a Taiwanese man surnamed Lin, who works in the
property sector in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province.
One enticement China has dangled in front of the Taiwanese
business community residing on the mainland, is provincial and
municipal membership in the Chinese People's Political
Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which serves as an advisor to
the government. It is a prized honour for businessmen whose
livelihoods are directly dependent on the mainland. The position
affords access to government officials and a form of protection
in a country that lacks an independent judicial system.
"There will be a force that helps protect your business on
the mainland," said Lin. "They won't make trouble if you are a
CPPCC member."
Holding CPPCC membership is a violation of Taiwanese law
that bars citizens from taking positions in state or party
bodies in China. It is, however, legal to be an honorary,
non-voting CPPCC member. The Association of Taiwan Investment
Enterprises on the Mainland (ATIEM), which lists some 130
Taiwanese business associations across China as members, met
with Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in December 2012 to try
changing that.
Their bid to persuade him to allow Taiwanese citizens to
become full-fledged CPPCC members ultimately failed. Taiwan's
Mainland Affairs Council announced that same month that
Taiwanese could not sit on the CPPCC.
Earlier in 2012, Taiwan's National Security Bureau had
handed a list of 169 Taiwanese suspected of being CPPCC members
to the island's Mainland Affairs Council, which implements
policy toward China on a wide array of issues including
business, shipping and travel. The council whittled the list
down to 32. Ultimately, no one was punished after Taiwanese
authorities determined those named were all either honorary
CPPCC members or weren't holders of a Taiwanese passport.
FAR-REACHING DEALS
Taiwanese working on the mainland have actively lobbied for
increased trade ties with China. ATIEM, the business lobby,
lists some of Taiwan's largest companies as members on its
website. Several of the group's founding members urged the
Taiwanese government to sign far-reaching deals with China,
arguing it would boost Taiwanese business on the mainland. They
held meetings with Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council to help lay
the groundwork, a senior member of the organization told
Reuters.
Their efforts were rewarded when Taiwan signed trade deals
in 2008 that for the first time allowed direct flights, shipping
and mail links with the mainland.
ATIEM hasn't always been on the winning side. In March,
students occupied the Taiwan legislature in a bid to block
passage of a deal that would have allowed for freer trade with
China. The protests, dubbed the Sunflower Movement, fed off
fears the pact would give China greater sway over Taiwan. The
protest ended when parliament agreed to suspend a review of the
bill.
ATIEM did not respond to questions sent by email.
Some Taiwanese officials warn against United Front
encroachment. In late September, the head of Taiwan's Overseas
Community Affairs Council, which handles matters related to
citizens living overseas, told a parliamentary committee that
the United Front was stepping up work among Taiwanese business
leaders and younger Taiwanese on the mainland and abroad.
"They are drawing the Taiwanese who are more receptive to
China over to their side, exerting pressure on Taiwan's
government and affecting its mainland policies," Alexander
Huang, a former vice chairman of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs
Council, which is responsible for ties with China, told Reuters.
He didn't cite specific examples.
Mainland Affairs Council spokesperson Wu Mei-hung said
United Front activity shouldn't be interpreted in an "overly
negative way."
"China has some political intentions," she said. "But Taiwan
has its own advantages in terms of systems, core values and soft
power. All of these, we hope, will impact China via exchanges."
The ruling KMT dismisses charges from the opposition DPP
that it is benefitting from United Front activity. Kuei
Hung-cheng, the KMT's director of China affairs, acknowledged
the close relationship between Taiwanese businessmen on the
mainland and the Chinese authorities, but said that did not mean
Beijing held sway over the party. "The KMT will not be
influenced or controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. That is
not possible," he said.
A MAGIC TOOL
The United Front is a legacy of the earliest days of
Leninist communist revolutionary theory. China's version of the
United Front, dubbed a "magic tool" on the agency's own website,
helped the Communist Party become established on the mainland
and ultimately prevail in a civil war that forced Chiang
Kai-shek's Kuomintang (KMT) to retreat to Taiwan in 1949. The
United Front has as its primary goal the promotion of
"motherland unification" and blocking of "secession."
A 2007 handbook for United Front workers in Beijing
instructs cadres to "unite neutral forces in order to divide and
attack enemies." It also directs them to "make friends
extensively and deeply with representatives from all sectors" in
Taiwan and abroad to "form a mighty troop of patriots."
A senior Taiwanese defence official, who did not want to be
named, referred to the United Front's tactics as a "war." The
ultimate goal was "to overturn the Republic of China," he said,
using Taiwan's official name.
The front's activities haven't been confined to harnessing
China-friendly forces. The southern Taiwanese city of Tainan,
which is a bastion of the pro-independence DPP, has been singled
out. One group in the city that has gotten special treatment is
doctors, who have been invited on trips to the mainland,
according to a 2011 work report from an organ associated with
the United Front.
The visits had "successfully enhanced identification with
the motherland among some pro-green Taiwanese," the Taiwan
Democratic Self-Government League, a nominally independent
political group that is permitted to operate by the Communist
Party, wrote in its report. Green is the color associated with
the opposition DPP.
Some politicians in Taiwan unabashedly favor unification.
Among them is Chang An-lo, the head of a pro-unification party.
Known as the White Wolf, Chang was once a leader in a triad
group, a traditional Chinese criminal syndicate, called the
Bamboo Union. He lived for a decade in China as a fugitive from
the law in Taiwan but ultimately was never tried. He also spent
ten years behind bars in the U.S. on drug-smuggling charges.
Sitting in his office in Taipei dressed in a white jacket
and black shirt, Chang says he and his party have regular
contact with Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office and he has "friends
in the United Front." The Chinese government, he says, has
provided all-expenses paid trips for members of his party to the
mainland. "Getting carrots from China is better than getting
sticks," he says.
UNSPOKEN CONSENT
The United Front and the Taiwan Affairs Office are also
deeply involved in an activity that in Communist China is
strictly prohibited: democratic electoral politics.
Taiwanese businessmen based in Shenzhen and Shanghai told
Reuters they have been encouraged by United Front officials to
head home to vote in past elections.
This year, the stakes are high for Beijing. The Democratic
Progressive Party champions independence. The ruling KMT
government backs a status quo position of "no unification, no
independence, no war."
Election airlifts helped the KMT to victory in 2008 and
2012. Close to a quarter million Taiwanese residents on the
mainland headed home to vote in the 2012 presidential election,
according to a senior member of the ruling party who estimates
there are about one million Taiwanese working and living in
China. As many as 80 percent voted for KMT leader Ma, who won a
second term promising closer ties with Beijing, the official
said, citing an internal survey.
This year, the airlift may not be enough to turn the tide in
the most important mayoral run-off - in Taipei. Final opinion
polls published by Taiwan's leading media outlets showed the
KMT's candidate trailing an independent by 11.5 to 18 points. A
victory for the independent would mark the first time in 16
years that the KMT has not ruled the capital.
But Beijing isn't giving up. More than a dozen airlines,
including state-owned Air China and Taiwan's largest carrier
China Airlines, have agreed to provide discounted flights from
the mainland to Taiwan at the end of November, according to a
notice sent to members by ATIEM. The Beijing-based organization
lists the Chinese minister in charge of the Taiwan Affairs
Office as an honorary chairman on its website.
A senior official at Taiwan's China Airlines told Reuters
that "with tickets selling at 50 percent off, airlines will
incur losses." But the carrier would nevertheless "100 percent
meet the demand from Taiwanese businessmen."
China Airlines spokesman Jeffrey Kuo said the
company was offering "promotional tickets for all flights"
because November was "the low season." Air China did not respond
to questions sent by fax and email to its Beijing office.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said it was aware that
Taiwanese businessmen wanted to vote in the elections. ATIEM had
negotiated with airline companies to allow them to fly home, it
said.
He-tai Chen, president of the Taiwan Merchant Association in
Shenzhen, said the Taiwanese business community on the mainland
was "China's best public relations tool."
"There are 7 to 8 votes in my family," he said. "And am I
not the one who decides to whom those votes go?"
The United Front has also been working to penetrate other
layers of Taiwanese society. As part of an operation called
"Collecting Stars," it has targeted military veterans in Taiwan,
inviting them to China for visits. In May 2012, retired
Taiwanese and mainland generals who were once sworn enemies met
for an invitational golf tournament in Zhejiang, United Front
documents show.
Outreach to students takes the form of summer camps,
corporate internships and discover-your-roots tours to the
mainland. Tsai Ting Yu, a 15-year-old junior high school student
who joined a trip in 2013 and in 2014, said she attended classes
with her mainland hosts and visited popular tourist sites,
including the Great Wall and the Forbidden City.
"Before the trips, I kind of resisted the idea of China. But
through the programs I got to know them better and that
resistance gradually disappeared," said Tsai.
She says she is now considering doing an undergraduate
degree on the mainland.
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim in Beijing and John
Ruwitch in Shanghai. Editing by Peter Hirschberg, Michael
Williams and Bill Tarrant)