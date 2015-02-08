(Repeats story first sent on Friday, no change to text)
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI Feb 6 Taiwan had to use a mainland
Chinese shipper to get vital materials to a $100 million port it
is building on a disputed island in the South China Sea last
month after it couldn't find a local firm to do the job,
Taiwanese officials said on Friday.
A coastguard official told Reuters the vessel from Shanghai
Zhenhua Heavy Industry, a state-run company, was
escorted by a Taiwanese patrol boat to Itu Aba island on what he
called an unprecedented mission.
Two other Taiwanese vessels monitored the ship while it
unloaded its cargo of large caissons, or watertight chambers
used in the construction of piers.
China claims virtually all of the South China Sea and is at
loggerheads with other claimants in the contested waters,
particularly the Philippines and Vietnam.
Yet the willingness of Zhenhua Heavy to accept such a
contract from Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade
province, shows how Beijing is largely unfazed by the work on
Itu Aba.
Military strategists say that is because Itu Aba could
eventually fall into China's hands should it ever take over
Taiwan, which it has vowed to do if Taipei declares
independence.
"China is not overly concerned with what Taiwan is doing on
Itu Aba given that it believes it will one day control these
islands," said Ian Storey, a regional security analyst at the
Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.
"Beijing can live with this," added Storey, calling the
shipment unusual but adding it did not suggest a new trend of
cooperation between China and Taiwan over the South China Sea.
Taiwan has close security ties with the United States, which
has been highly critical of Beijing's assertiveness in the South
China Sea.
While Itu Aba, also called Tai Ping, is small, no other
disputed island in the disputed Spratly archipelago of the South
China Sea has such sophisticated facilities.
It boasts a runway that is the bigger of only two in the
Spratlys and the island has its own fresh water source. The port
is expected to be finished in late 2015.
UNEASE AMONG LEGISLATORS
Liao Jaw-chang, director of the construction division of
Taiwan's National Expressway Engineering Bureau, the unit
responsible for building the port, said the Chinese vessel
arrived at Itu Aba on Jan. 24 carrying 11 large caissons and
left on Jan. 28.
Contractors could not find a Taiwanese ship able to
transport the caissons, Liao told Reuters.
"This kind of ship is not very common anywhere in the world.
As far as I know, we've never used a mainland ship for this
purpose before," Liao said.
While Taiwan's work on Itu Aba is drawing little flak from
China, the need to use a mainland vessel worried some Taiwanese
legislators because of the potential implications for national
security, according to Liao and local media.
"There were definitely some legislators who were concerned
about the use of this ship," Liao said.
The coastguard official, who declined to be identified
because the issue touches on national security concerns, added:
"We've never had to engage in this kind of supervisory mission
before, escorting a mainland ship from Taiwan to Tai Ping
island."
The board secretary of Zhenhua Heavy, Wang Jue, said he did
not know the exact details of the contract, but said the company
had no problem accepting such business from Taiwan.
China's Foreign Ministry said it was not aware of the
situation.
Although China-Taiwan ties have warmed since Ma Ying-jeou
was elected Taiwan president in 2008, there has been no
political reconciliation or a lessening of military distrust.
But if conflict ever broke out in the Spratlys, analysts and
military attaches believe China would seek to protect Itu Aba as
its own, strongly aware of its strategic value.
The Spratlys are one of the main flashpoints in the South
China Sea, where military fortifications belonging to all
claimants but Brunei are dotted across some of the world's
busiest shipping lanes.
Itu Aba is Taiwan's only holding in the Spratlys and Taiwan
is considering stationing armed vessels permanently there,
Taiwanese officials said in October.
(Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Michael
Martina in Beijing and Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Writing by Dean
Yates; Editing by Mike Collett-White)