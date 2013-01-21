TAIPEI Jan 21 China's Securities Regulatory
Commission will visit Taiwan later this month for an
unprecedented meeting with its Taiwanese counterpart to discuss
further opening cross-straits securities markets, according to
two sources familiar with the matter.
Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing will lead the delegation,
one source said, and any outcome from the meeting will be put
under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA).
Taiwan's financial regulator said last month Taiwan and
China would start discussions within three months, aiming to set
a framework for Chinese companies to list on the Taipei bourse.
(Reporting by Lin Miaojung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by
Paul Tait)