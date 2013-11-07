TAIPEI Nov 7 Taiwan will put a cap on the total
amount of yuan bonds mainland financial institutions will be
allowed to issue on the island, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Thursday.
The Taiwan government has reached a consensus to let Chinese
state-owned banks to issue yuan bonds, according to one source.
International banks already have permission to issue what are
called "Formosa bonds", the equivalent of Hong Kong's issuance
of yuan-denominated paper known as dim sum bonds.
On Thursday, a local media reported Taiwan will allow
Chinese companies to issue such bonds by the end of the year.
Also, the chairman of the government's Securities and Futures
Institute, Wu Soushan, said China Development Bank (CDB) will
probably be the first mainland institution to issue Formosa
bonds.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission has said only that
the issuance of Formosa bonds by mainland financial institutions
is still in the planning stage.
In putting a ceiling on how many bonds mainland financial
institutions will be able to issue, Taiwan might take a cue from
how the yuan bond market has developed in Hong Kong, the sources
said.
Currently, bonds issued by China and other foreign
institutions, as well as national debt and dim-sum bonds, are
equal to about 40 percent of total yuan deposits in Hong Kong.
As of early October, yuan deposits in Taiwan topped 100
billion yuan. If Taiwan were to impose a ceiling for
bond-issuance of 40 percent of deposits, the maximum level of
Formosa bond issuance would be 40 billion yuan.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung and Roger Tung; Writing by Faith
Hung and Michael Gold; Editing by Richard Borsuk)