By Jeanny Kao

TAIPEI, Dec 12 Bank of China hopes its Taipei branch will open yuan clearing business in Taiwan in a month, Taiwan's central bank chief said on Wednesday, a move seen as finally bringing together the last leg of an economic integration between the one-time political foes.

Governor Perng Fai-nan told lawmakers in a parliamentary session that he would meet the Chinese bank's executive in Taipei and talk about the quota that the mainland bank will give to Taiwan banks and people.

"We will negotiate with them...the bigger the quota, the better," he said.

Perng's comments come a day after the BoC was appointed as the clearing bank for yuan transactions in Taiwan. . China's yuan currency is also known as the renminbi.

China and Taiwan, which were once political foes, signed an agreement on a clearing system for each other's currencies in September, starting the last leg of an economic integration that has drawn both sides closer and lifted trade to more than $160 billion annually.

Perng also said that the central bank will likely consider putting the Chinese yuan into its forex reserves portfolio, which is the fourth-largest behind China, Japan and Russia.

By 0245 GMT, banking shares rose 1.3 percent on investor hopes the appointment of BoC would boost banking ties across the Taiwan Straits. The broader market was up 0.6 percent.

