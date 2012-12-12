* Taiwan c.bank chief says to meet BoC's Taipei branch exec
* Taiwan to consider putting yuan in forex reserves
portfolio
* Taiwan banking shares jump 1.3 pct
By Jeanny Kao
TAIPEI, Dec 12 Bank of China
hopes its Taipei branch will open yuan clearing
business in Taiwan in a month, Taiwan's central bank chief said
on Wednesday, a move seen as finally bringing together the last
leg of an economic integration between the one-time political
foes.
Governor Perng Fai-nan told lawmakers in a parliamentary
session that he would meet the Chinese bank's executive in
Taipei and talk about the quota that the mainland bank will give
to Taiwan banks and people.
"We will negotiate with them...the bigger the quota, the
better," he said.
Perng's comments come a day after the BoC was appointed as
the clearing bank for yuan transactions in Taiwan.
. China's yuan currency is also known as the
renminbi.
China and Taiwan, which were once political foes, signed an
agreement on a clearing system for each other's currencies in
September, starting the last leg of an economic integration that
has drawn both sides closer and lifted trade to more than $160
billion annually.
Perng also said that the central bank will likely consider
putting the Chinese yuan into its forex reserves portfolio,
which is the fourth-largest behind China, Japan and Russia.
By 0245 GMT, banking shares rose 1.3 percent on
investor hopes the appointment of BoC would boost banking ties
across the Taiwan Straits. The broader market was up 0.6
percent.
(Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)