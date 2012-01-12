TAIPEI Jan 12 China Steel, Taiwan's biggest steel producer, said on Thursday it would hold domestic prices steady for March as slow demand ahead of the lunar new year holidays outweighs higher product prices in Japan, South Korea and China.

"World steel prices have stabilised recently, but we want to ensure our downstream clients stay competitive in overseas markets," the company said in a statement.

Shares of China Steel closed flat before the announcement, in line with the broader market.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)