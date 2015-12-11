BRIEF-Quest for Growth reports NAV per share of 10.18 euros at April 30
* NAV per share on April 30, 2017 was € 10.18 vs NAV per share € 8.91 on Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pdeCxe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI Dec 11 Taiwanese semiconductor tester and packager ChipMOS Technologies Inc plans to release details of a private placement involving Chinese state-backed technology conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said Friday.
The Taiwanese firm will give a briefing at 0900 GMT, the exchange said in a media alert.
Tsinghua's chairman Zhao Weiguo told Reuters last month his firm plans to invest 300 billion yuan ($47 billion) over the next five years in a drive to become the world's third-biggest chipmaker.
