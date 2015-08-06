TAIPEI Aug 6 Taiwan's coastguard wants to
improve cooperation with the Philippines and conduct joint
search and rescue exercises despite tense standoffs in disputed
waters in recent months, a senior coastguard official said on
Thursday.
The two sides have agreed to work toward joint exercises and
have already held discussions on how to conduct rescue
operations, Cheng Chang-hsiung, deputy minister of Taiwan's
Coast Guard Administration, told Reuters in an interview.
"Now we are moving toward exercises. This is the direction
of our efforts. Both sides are making the effort," Cheng said.
In late May and early June, Philippine and Taiwan coastguard
ships faced off in disputed waters south of Taiwan to protect
their fishing vessels and try to assert territorial rights.
The incidents were resolved peacefully.
Cheng later travelled to the Philippines for talks. The
neighbours have been working to mend relations strained by the
2013 killing of a Taiwan fisherman by the Philippine coastguard.
Cheng also said Taiwan and Japan had held talks on
search-and-rescue operations and Taiwan would also like to hold
exercises with Japan's coastguard.
Taiwan tends to use its coastguard to protect its maritime
interests and lets its navy maintain a low profile, particularly
in waters where sovereignty is disputed.
Although Taiwan is a claimant in both the disputed East
China Sea and the South China Sea, it remains a marginal player
in maritime territorial disputes.
Taiwan does not have diplomatic ties with other countries in
the region which instead recognise China.
Taiwan's maritime claims mirror those of mainland China as
the mainland's claims are based on maps dating back to the 1940s
Republic of China government, that largely fled to Taiwan at the
end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.
Taiwan maintains those claims so is unlikely to back Japan
or the Philippines in their maritime disputes with China.
