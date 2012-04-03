SINGAPORE, April 3 Taiwan's CPC will carry out trial runs at a new gasoline-making unit in its Talin plant after the first-half of May, later-than-expected in a tightly supplied market, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) was initially expected to conduct a series of test runs this month, but delays in construction related to hooking up the unit could have prompted the refiner to postpone plans, they added.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)