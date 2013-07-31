SINGAPORE, July 31 Taiwan's CPC Corp will likely
keep a secondary unit shut for an unspecified period at its
220,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Kaohsiung refinery after a gas leak
on Tuesday that hurt at least three workers, industry sources
said on Wednesday.
The 30,000-bpd residue desulphuriser (RDS) unit was shut in
late May after a fire that reduced output and had been expected
to restart in two days.
But this could now take longer, two sources familiar with
the matter said. The gas leak poisoned the three workers and
they had to be taken to the hospital, the sources said.
The RDS unit, which removes sulphur from crude, fuel oil and
middle distillates, is unlikely to restart in August, one of the
sources estimated.
Other units at the refinery are not expected to be affected
by the incident, the source said.
CPC could not be immediately reached for comment on the
matter.
The incident is expected to keep diesel supply from Taiwan
at reduced levels, and could help bolster Asian gasoil margins
against recently increased supply from India and Thailand.
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals Corp has also been
maintaining reduced run rates at one if its two 84,000-bpd
residual fluid catalytic cracker after a technical issue.
Formosa will likely offer just one jet fuel cargo and skip
spot diesel exports for September, a source familiar with the
matter said.
