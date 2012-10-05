SINGAPORE Oct 5 Taiwan's CPC Corp has
cancelled a gasoil sell tender for a cargo to be loaded in
November due to an outage at a secondary unit at its 220,000
barrels-per-day refinery in Kaohsiung, traders said on Friday.
The company temporarily shut a 30,000 bpd
residue-desulphurisation unit (RDS) at the plant this week for
about 10 days due to a mechanical breakdown, one of the sources
with direct knowledge of the situation said.
The shutdown of the unit, which removes sulphur from crude
oil, will mean one less cargo for export next month, which is
why the company decided to cancel the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil
cargo it offered for Nov. 1-30 loading.
It will go ahead and sell a separate 1 percent sulphur
gasoil cargo, also for Nov. loading, the source added.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)