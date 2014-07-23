Baidu to launch autonomous car technology in July
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
TAIPEI, July 23 A Transasia Airways plane crashed when making an emergency landing in Taiwan on Wednesday, killing 40 people, China's Xinhua news agency said.
Taiwan media said a domestic flight had crashed, killing or injuring more than 40 people. No more details were immediately available.
Xinhua said the accident happened in Penghu county. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
* Visa-free travel helps Chinese bring in workers-union leader