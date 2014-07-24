* Death toll rises to 48 - TransAsia
* TransAsia shares opened down 7 pct
* Two French nationals killed - French foreign ministry
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, July 24 The leaders of rivals China and
Taiwan expressed condolences on Thursday for victims of a
TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed during
a thunderstorm the previous day killing 48 people including two
French nationals.
The plane, a 70-seat ATR 72, crashed near the runway on the
small island of Penghu, west of Taiwan island, with 54
passengers and four crew on board. Ten people were injured and
taken to hospital.
"Today is a very sad day in the history of Taiwan aviation,"
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said in a statement.
"All of Taiwan is grieving."
China's president, Xi Jinping, who is on a Latin America
tour, felt "deeply grieved" after learning the tragedy has
caused heavy casualties, the mainland's State Council Taiwan
Affairs Office, said in a statement, according to the Xinhua
news agency.
The mainland and Taiwan have been rivals for decades, with
the mainland regarding Taiwan as a renegade province, though
commercial relations have grown in recent years.
Shares of TransAsia Airways fell 7 percent at the opening
bell. The main index was up 0.1 percent.
Of the 48 victims, two were French nationals, the French
foreign ministry said in a statement.
The aircraft took off from Taiwan's southern city of
Kaohsiung, headed for the island of Makong, but crash-landed in
Huxi township of Penghu County, the main island of the chain
also known as the Pescadores.
Typhoon Matmo hit Taiwan on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain
and strong winds, shutting financial markets and schools. It
later passed the island and headed into China, downgraded from
typhoon to tropical storm.
TransAsia Airways is a Taiwan-based airline with a fleet of
around 23 Airbus and ATR aircraft, operating chiefly short-haul
flights on domestic routes as well as to mainland China, Japan,
Thailand and Cambodia, among its Asian destinations.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)